Phone data sends man into foul-mouthed rage

A man became enraged and swore at staff when they wouldn’t help him load phone data. Generic image used.

AN EXPLETIVE-FILLED visit to a mobile store has cost a Maryborough man far more than the data he wanted to recharge his phone with.

Jason Harding pleaded guilty to two charges, including public nuisance, in the Maryborough Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Ross Woodford heard Harding swore at staff several times on August 13 after becoming enraged when hearing staff at the store couldn’t help him buy data.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Harding’s demeanour changed and the situation escalated.

“Security had to be called to remove him from the store,” Sgt Stagoll said.

Sgt Stagoll then handed up a criminal history to Mr Woodford but emphasised there were no current issues reflected on the document.

When asked if there were any reasons for his behaviour, Harding told the magistrate he became upset when the shop assistant told him he would need to load the data himself.

Mr Woodford fined Harding $600 for the outburst.

He was also fined $200 for failing to appear in court on a previous occasion.