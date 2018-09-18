Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Phone search leads to drug, sex crime charges on M'boro dad

Annie Perets
by
18th Sep 2018 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police searched Wayne Stephen Cosgrove's phone looking for evidence of drug crime, they didn't expect to find alleged explicit messages exchanged with an underage girl.  

The 43-year-old, who is facing serious drug charges including drug trafficking and 26 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.  

The content of the conversation with the female led to him being charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years.  

Defence lawyer Travis George told the court the female had lodged no complaint against Mr Cosgrove, with the charge arising purely from the phone search.   

"There were some messages between Cosgrove and a young lady," Mr George said.  

"There was no actual statement or complaint."  

Mr George described the drug offending to be "lower level street trafficking".   

Police allege Mr Cosgrove's crimes were committed between March and August this year.   

His charges also include the aggravated supply of a dangerous drugs to a minor aged under 16, and permitting use of place - which is a charge accusing him of letting a place he was responsible for being used for the commission of a crime.   

Mr Cosgrove will be mentioned next in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 8.   

He will appear by a video link from custody.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

    premium_icon Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

    Crime A man who was found with a brass drug pipe told a court he came into possession of the illegal item after randomly finding it.

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:45 PM
    It was the $10,000 call that made Ron's day

    premium_icon It was the $10,000 call that made Ron's day

    Fishing "I didn't believe them when they rung me up."

    Boating with a difference to help fight cancer

    Boating with a difference to help fight cancer

    Whats On Boat race to help beat cancer.

    Harold takes over the reins of Hervey Bay museum

    premium_icon Harold takes over the reins of Hervey Bay museum

    News Exciting times ahead for Bay tourist attraction.

    Local Partners