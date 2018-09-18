Phone search leads to drug, sex crime charges on M'boro dad

WHEN police searched Wayne Stephen Cosgrove's phone looking for evidence of drug crime, they didn't expect to find alleged explicit messages exchanged with an underage girl.

The 43-year-old, who is facing serious drug charges including drug trafficking and 26 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The content of the conversation with the female led to him being charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years.

Defence lawyer Travis George told the court the female had lodged no complaint against Mr Cosgrove, with the charge arising purely from the phone search.

"There were some messages between Cosgrove and a young lady," Mr George said.

"There was no actual statement or complaint."

Mr George described the drug offending to be "lower level street trafficking".

Police allege Mr Cosgrove's crimes were committed between March and August this year.

His charges also include the aggravated supply of a dangerous drugs to a minor aged under 16, and permitting use of place - which is a charge accusing him of letting a place he was responsible for being used for the commission of a crime.

Mr Cosgrove will be mentioned next in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 8.

He will appear by a video link from custody.