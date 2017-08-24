Phones stolen from two busy places in Hervey Bay

'It's heartbreaking for us': Business crippled by theft

A WOMAN returned home from a busy hotel only to realise her phone was missing.

Police said after retracing her steps the 55-year-old realised she had dropped her phone at the Bay Central Tavern.

It happened between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Another phone and debit card was stolen on the same day from Coles in Pialba.

Police said a 45-year-old woman was at the sign in counter and after stepping away for a few moments her iPhone 6 and visa debit card were missing.

The phone had a sparkly bright pink case.

It's believed to have been stolen between 8.45am and 8.50am on Tuesday.

Police are investigating.

If you know anything about either of these two thefts, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.