Photo could spoil Masked Singer finale

SPOLIER ALERT.

Cody Simpson, what a coincidence!

The LA-based, Aussie-born singer and current squeeze of Miley Cyrus was spotted jetting into Australia this morning - just hours before The Masked Singer finale airs tonight on Ten.

Simpson is widely believed to be the show's 'Robot', one of the three remaining contestants yet to be unmasked.

Cody Simpson jets into Sydney Airport today. Picture: MATRIX

While The Masked Singer's finale was prerecorded earlier this year, expect to see whoever is revealed as the winner tonight doing the local publicity rounds tomorrow across radio and TV.

Competing alongside the Robot in tonight's finale are the Monster - widely believed to be Ten personality and musical theatre performer Gorgi Coghlan - and the Wolf, who most viewers believe to be former Australian Idol star Rob Mills.

The robot.

Cody Simpson. Picture: MATRIX

If the Robot is unmasked as Simpson during tonight's finale, it'll be quite the coup for Ten, as the 22-year-old singer's celeb stocks have risen dramatically in recent weeks thanks to his very public new relationship with one of the world's most talked-about women.

#MaskedSingerAU if robot is cody simpson, this whole miley cody thing must be making channel 10 execs froth — Lizzy (@lizzyyy128) October 15, 2019

If it is Cody Simpson (and all signs point to yes) Channel 10 lucked out as he got a *lot* more famous just after he filmed #MaskedSingerAU thanks to now dating Miley Cyrus — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) October 14, 2019

Channel 10 producers seeing the Cody Simpson/Miley Cyrus headlines daily and realising their robot is now a much bigger get than originally thought #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/aYtUJBngr5 — Nat Sinclair (@nat_sinclair93) October 14, 2019

Fresh from a separation from fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, and after a brief fling with reality star Kaitlynn Carter, Miley has now shacked up with Simpson, the pair posting frequent loved-up (and occasionally X-rated) photos across their Instagram accounts.

Miley and Cody’s relationship is playing out for all to see.

This potentially finale-spoiling sighting of Simpson comes after another of the show's contestants appeared to confirm the Monster was Gorgi Coghlan last week.

Singer Paulini, who was unmasked during last Tuesday's episode, appeared to be tricked by radio presenter Nick Gill during an interview the next morning. He asked her: "I couldn't believe, Paulini, that Gorgi Coghlan could sing. Could you believe that?"

Paulini took the bait and replied, "I couldn't either, I think that's amazing! I was actually blown away by … regarding a few of the celebs on the show. It's great though. You never know some of these celebs have these different talents. It's amazing," she said.

However, later in the day Paulini appeared on Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes' radio show to insist she hadn't given the game away.

"I actually have zero idea who the remaining celebrities are," she said when prodded by Hughesy over the situation.

"I actually thought he had said Deni … I was just saying 'oh yeah, girl can sing,' but I have no idea."

The Masked Singer finale airs 7:30pm tonight on Ten.