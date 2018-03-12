PHOTOS: Fishing comp reels in competitors of all ages

BEST mates Kash Griffen and Mason Mirtschin, both aged five, love to go fishing together.



The weekend's VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition allowed them to do just that but there was an added bonus: a chance to win lots and lots of prizes.



The 26th annual event, which ran from Thursday to yesterday, attracted 399 entrants.





Organiser George Duck said unfavourable fishing weather meant a majority of the catches were made in rivers.



However, the windy conditions did not stop overall winner Wolfgang Kager from going to his favourite catching spot near Fraser Island to reel in a golden trevally, weighing in at 7.3kg.



Mr Kager said he was aiming for flatheads at the time when he instead "accidentally" caught the golden trevally.



Hervey Bay fisherman Matthew Cawley caught the biggest blackall on two of the competition's days, choosing Gatakers Bay as his fishing location.

