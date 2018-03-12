Menu
VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition, Dayman Park. Kash Griffen (pictured with Terry Walters and Mason Mirtschin) caught flathead to enter the competition with.
VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition, Dayman Park. Kash Griffen (pictured with Terry Walters and Mason Mirtschin) caught flathead to enter the competition with.

News

PHOTOS: Fishing comp reels in competitors of all ages

Annie Perets
by
12th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

BEST mates Kash Griffen and Mason Mirtschin, both aged five, love to go fishing together.

The weekend's VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition allowed them to do just that but there was an added bonus: a chance to win lots and lots of prizes.

The 26th annual event, which ran from Thursday to yesterday, attracted 399 entrants.

Organiser George Duck said unfavourable fishing weather meant a majority of the catches were made in rivers.

However, the windy conditions did not stop overall winner Wolfgang Kager from going to his favourite catching spot near Fraser Island to reel in a golden trevally, weighing in at 7.3kg.

Mr Kager said he was aiming for flatheads at the time when he instead "accidentally" caught the golden trevally.

Hervey Bay fisherman Matthew Cawley caught the biggest blackall on two of the competition's days, choosing Gatakers Bay as his fishing location.
 

