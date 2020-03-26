Menu
Cordalba State School - Prep - (L) Carter Ayling, Lucas Stallan, Emma-Lea Treadwell, Leif Melhuish, Chevy Bennett, Zyon Sweeney, Tariq Ham and Dylan Byerlee.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

PHOTO GALLERY: 70 adorable prep classes of 2020 featured

Alistair Brightman
Cody Fox
25th Mar 2020 12:01 AM
THEIR first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

Thousands of children waved goodbye to their parents as they started their schooling journey in January this year.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has put together its annual special feature, My First Year, as a special keepsake to help you remember these precious moments.

Photographers Alistair Brightman and Cody Fox captured these special images over the last few months.

More than 800 beaming faces are featured both online today and in the paper.

The printed publication of this year's prep classes will be available for free inside the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Wednesday, March 25.

Pick up your copy from any local newsagent.

Photos can also be ordered online.

Our front office on Central Ave is closed, but if you have any problems with ordering the photos please contact administration on 4120 1006.

