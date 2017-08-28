Photo gallery: Celebrating what we love about our pooches

Pups Narla, Kiara and Simba, shared by Corrina Jones.

DOGS are globally known as a human's best friend.

And National Dog Day, on at the weekend, was a day for celebrating just how awesome our canines are.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers posted photos online of their adorable pets in honour of the special day.

Sue Brooks shared an emotional story behind her 8-year-old Ellie.

"(She is) recovering now from her third cancer surgery,” Ms Brooks said.

"First time at age four, then another at age six, and now another lymph gland.

"But her spleen also had a tumour so that has been removed also.

"I love her entirely and totally.”

National Dog Day coincides with the start of paralysis tick season which lasts through spring and summer.

Paralysis ticks are an especially dangerous critter, which left unchecked can result in death.