PHOTO GALLERY: Event goes ahead without a hitch

Siblings Katina, Alan, Jackson and Michelle with goodies from Fraser Coast Artlink lucky bags.

Siblings Katina, Alan, Jackson and Michelle with goodies from Fraser Coast Artlink lucky bags.

Live music, market stalls and food trucks offering up all types of tasty goodies were enjoyed at Sunday By the Sea.

The atmosphere was upbeat as people gathered to enjoy the event at the Seafront Oval which signalled the slow return to a new normal in the region.

Despite what appeared like a fairly normal Fraser Coast event, coronavirus restrictions were never far from people's mind.

Everyone remained socially distanced, helped by large spray-painted circles on the ground for those setting up picnic blankets.

Annette Kitchener and Josie Street who were running the Fraser Coast Artlink stall said they were thrilled to be at such an amazing event after the tough start to the year.

The pair said they had been worried about potential rain but said the stunning weather had made the day perfect.

Hervey Bay Kombi owners Glenda and Rob Towan said they were also happy to be part of the day.

"We are just doing our bit to bring joy to people," Glenda said.

It wasn't just Sunday By the Sea which attracted families to Pialba though.

Hundreds enjoyed cooling off at Wetside Water Park which reopened for the summer season this week.