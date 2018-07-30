PHOTO GALLERY: Fraser Coast Ability Ball

THE dance floor started to fill-up halfway through dinner at the Fraser Coast Ability Ball, and it continued late into the night.

The fourth annual event held at the weekend,organised by Community Lifestyle Support, was a sell-out.

Its popularity led to the sale of all 300 available tickets.

Multiple actors from Home and Away, as well as House Rules contestants Josh and Brandon Jarius, were the evening's special guests.

The stars provided plenty of excitement for the attendees, and many photographs were taken.

Community Lifestyle Support event manager Trevor Sands said the event brought people from different backgrounds and all abilities together, which in turn worked to break down barriers.

"The night was just fantastic, the event has just grown so much from when it started four years ago," Mr Sands said.

"It was a perfect reason for people to get into their ball gowns, and suits. We want it to keep growing, making it bigger and better in the future."

The Fraser Coast Ability Ball also aimed to highlight the valuable contribution people with disability make to the local community.

It was held at the Beach House Hotel on Saturday.