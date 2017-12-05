Menu
PHOTO GALLERY: Fraser Coast cops a drenching

My front yard during the downpour.
My front yard during the downpour. Kasey Hudson
Amy Formosa
by

BACKYARDS turned to swimming pools and roads were flooded in this week's downpour on the Fraser Coast.

Readers have share photos of what was a wet start to the month.

The Mary River reached a minor flood level while more than 100mm drenched the Fraser Coast in a matter of two days.

The heaviest of the falls were on Monday.

So far this month 132.8mm has fallen in Hervey Bay, which is close to hitting the long-term December average of 133.9mm.

In Maryborough the recent rainfall brought the December total to 102.2mm.

