PHOTO GALLERY: Fraser Coast cops a drenching

BACKYARDS turned to swimming pools and roads were flooded in this week's downpour on the Fraser Coast.
Readers have share photos of what was a wet start to the month.
The Mary River reached a minor flood level while more than 100mm drenched the Fraser Coast in a matter of two days.
The heaviest of the falls were on Monday.
So far this month 132.8mm has fallen in Hervey Bay, which is close to hitting the long-term December average of 133.9mm.
In Maryborough the recent rainfall brought the December total to 102.2mm.