28°
News

PHOTO GALLERY: M'boro team wins HPV challenge

Human Power Vehicles overall winning team was Code Red from St Mary's College. (left to right) Tom Groth, Harry Law, Will Boyce, Jack Shelley, Luke Goddard, Ethan Grambower, and Levi Goddard. Missing: Hamish
Human Power Vehicles overall winning team was Code Red from St Mary's College. (left to right) Tom Groth, Harry Law, Will Boyce, Jack Shelley, Luke Goddard, Ethan Grambower, and Levi Goddard. Missing: Hamish Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

AFTER five years of participating in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, team Code Red from St Mary's College has finally sealed the grand victory.

Code Red, consisting of eight members, won the Human Powered Vehicle overall category with 487 laps in 24-hours.

Most of the has been involved in the event since Year 8, winning the overall title in their final year of high school. Teammate Tom Groth said endurance was the biggest challenge in the 24-hour event.

"We did fall asleep a bit but once you get in the bike, there's just a bit of an adrenalin rush and you can just keep pushing.

"We had some close rivalry but in the last 10 minutes, it all came together."

Team Cranky, also from St Mary's, came in second place by two laps.

Photos
View Gallery

Topics:  fccommunity fceducation fcevents fraser coast hpv

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$70M job pipeline of projects for M'boro

$70M job pipeline of projects for M'boro

The Palaszczuk Government will today confirm a $70 million pipeline of projects for Downer EDI's Maryborough workshop.

Turnbull footy photo: PM hits back at 'trolls'

Can you look after a baby and drink at the same time?

The 14-year-old who overcame a medical rarity to play sport

Eboney Johnston, 14, won a premiership with Doon Villa's under-14 team. It is the first season Eboney, who suffers from a growth disorder called right side hemihypertrophy, has been able to play sport.

The 14-year-old who overcame a medical rarity to play sport.

iTunes gift cards target of scammers

Scammers are increasingly targeting older Australians and demanding payment in iTunes gift cards.

Cairns woman Maree, 50, fell victim to a surprisingly convincing swindle

Local Partners