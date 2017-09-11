PHOTO GALLERY: M'boro team wins HPV challenge

Human Power Vehicles overall winning team was Code Red from St Mary's College. (left to right) Tom Groth, Harry Law, Will Boyce, Jack Shelley, Luke Goddard, Ethan Grambower, and Levi Goddard. Missing: Hamish

AFTER five years of participating in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, team Code Red from St Mary's College has finally sealed the grand victory.

Code Red, consisting of eight members, won the Human Powered Vehicle overall category with 487 laps in 24-hours.

Most of the has been involved in the event since Year 8, winning the overall title in their final year of high school. Teammate Tom Groth said endurance was the biggest challenge in the 24-hour event.

"We did fall asleep a bit but once you get in the bike, there's just a bit of an adrenalin rush and you can just keep pushing.

"We had some close rivalry but in the last 10 minutes, it all came together."

Team Cranky, also from St Mary's, came in second place by two laps.