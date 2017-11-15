PHOTO GALLERY: Officers uncover drugs at Coast homes

Menu
Annie Perets
by

TWO males have been charged with drug-related charges after officers from Howard Police Station conducted search warrants at houses on November 9.

Police located marijuana plants, marijuana seeds and drug materials used for drug activities at a property at Hartley St, Torbanlea and Government Rd, Burrum Town.

A 49-year-old and 38-year-old were charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and producing a dangerous drug.

They will both appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 30.

Topics:  fccrime fraser coast howard police

