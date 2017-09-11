28°
PHOTO GALLERY: Scooter and wheelchair convoy in Hervey Bay

Scooter convoy - leaving Scarness Park.
Scooter convoy - leaving Scarness Park. Alistair Brightman
Annie Perets
by

IT WAS a sight to see as 77 scooters and wheelchairs paraded in a line along Hervey Bay's Esplanade.

The participants travelled from Scarness Park to the All Abilities Playground and back, in a trip that took just a little more than 30 minutes.

An aim of the event was to break the Australian record for the biggest scooter and wheelchair convoy, a title that 85 participants were needed for.

But Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee member Julie de Waard said another purpose was to raise awareness of the rights that scooter and wheelchair users have.

"Scooter users are meant to be on the footpath, but allowed to be on the road if there isn't a footpath or it's not in an appropriate condition," Ms de Waard said.

"The event was also important for social connections, as it gets people who are sometimes isolated, together."

The Saturday event was in its 10th year. Many who came along decorated their scooters and dressed up themselves.

"We had quite a few spectators and supporters," Ms de Waard said.

