PHOTO GALLERY: Seafood Festival a paradise for foodies

HOW much food does it take to fill the bellies of 9000 seafood lovers?

Thousands upon thousands of kilograms of prawns, barramundi and scallops, according to Hervey Bay Seafood Festival organiser Elaine Lewthwaite.

"One stall sold out of 400kg of prawns by 11am," Mrs Lewthwaite said, speaking of the much-anticipated event which was held at Fisherman's Park in Urangan.

"There were thousands of fisherman baskets purchased.

"When you add it all up, it's a lot of seafood."

The day was part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, which will continue this upcoming weekend.

And accommodation providers are reaping benefits of the jam-packed festive calendar too.

Shelly Beach Motel manager Teena Jacklin said the venue was completely booked throughout the last few days.

"It has been fantastic," Ms Jacklin said.

"August is traditionally our busiest time of the year."

Similarly, The Palms manager Nicole Clark said the Torquay caravan park has been continually packed with visitors in the past few weeks.

"With the bumper whale season, we are booking a lot of whale tours and trips to Fraser Island," Ms Clark said.

"We have 28 camping sites and 12 cabins, and were at 100 per cent capacity for the weekend.

"I have just one cabin left for next weekend."

A debut event for the festival, the Fraser Coast Kite Karnival, brought many families to the Urangan Pier on Saturday. Many who came along would have gotten plenty of exercise in their pursuit of flying their kites on what turned out to a rather calm day.

Event organiser Brendan Bowers said it was heart warming to see the large number of people getting out and about.

"The amount of families on the beach and kids flying kites was a highlight to me," Mr Bowers said. "There were people all throughout the foreshore."

Mr Bowers said there was a possibility the Kite Karnival would return in the future.

The fun isn't over for this year's Ocean Festival.

Next on the list is the Fraser Coast Chronicle Whale Parade and Concert on Saturday, followed by Paddle Out for Whales on Sunday.

"It will be another big weekend," Mr Bowers said.

"If you can't find something to do, you're not trying hard enough."

There is still time to put your name down to enter a float in the parade, themed 'Enchantment under the Sea'.

For more information go online to herveybayoceanfestival.com.au.