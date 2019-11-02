PHOTO GALLERY: Spooky night out on Fraser Coast

Little pumpkin Mackenzze, 11 months, and scary little skeleton Trinity, 4.

THURSDAY was a spooky night on the Fraser Coast as trick or treaters from across the region put on their creepiest outfit and visited homes looking for delicious sweets.

Halloween this year was one of the biggest the region had had.

A convincing clown from the horrifying book and movie It was spotted, and there were skeletons, little pumpkins, superheroes and blood-drenched mums, so there was plenty of creepy fun on the night.

A Halloween map helped families find their way around the region.

Spooky witches, Star Wars characters were also part of the celebrations.

