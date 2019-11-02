Menu
Little pumpkin Mackenzze, 11 months, and scary little skeleton Trinity, 4.
PHOTO GALLERY: Spooky night out on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 12:01 PM
THURSDAY was a spooky night on the Fraser Coast as trick or treaters from across the region put on their creepiest outfit and visited homes looking for delicious sweets.

Halloween this year was one of the biggest the region had had.

A convincing clown from the horrifying book and movie It was spotted, and there were skeletons, little pumpkins, superheroes and blood-drenched mums, so there was plenty of creepy fun on the night.

