Jaxon Pierce, Lucy Slape, Monica Groedeland and Stevie Fletcher snapped during Book Week celebrations at Sandy Strait State School on Friday.
PHOTO GALLERY: Students get in character for Book Week

25th Aug 2018 3:00 AM

WHAT does finding your treasure mean to you?

This was the question students across the region were asked as the theme for annual Book Week celebrations.

Answers for many young readers included the treasure money couldn't buy in the form of friends and family.

Sandy Strait State School and Kawungan State School were just a few of the schools who held dress-up parades for the community's youngest students to dress up as their favourite book characters.

Other activities for Kawungan students included a QR code treasure hunt which encouraged Year 5 and 6 students to guide younger year levels around with their iPads.

KSS Librarian Selina Palmer said the initiative was aimed at engaging the love of reading for students in the primary school's older year levels by giving them responsibility.

Check out our full picture gallery here.

