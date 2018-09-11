Menu
Bayside Christian College Year 10 students Tahlia Davies and Emma Powers.
Bayside Christian College Year 10 students Tahlia Davies and Emma Powers. Jodie Callcott
PHOTO GALLERY: Students learn safety through art

Jodie Callcott
11th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
BAYSIDE Christian College students were encouraged to get creative and draw something that made them feel good as part of White Balloon Day last Friday.

The campaign was aimed at increasing awareness of child sexual assault and prevention through activities that engaged students and started conversations about personal safety.

Bayside Christian College chaplain Marissa Francis took to the classroom to discuss the basic principles of personal safety and the difference between 'yes' and 'no' feelings.

"It's a day where we can put focus on the idea that our bodies belong to us, and we get to say what happens to them, and when things gives us no feelings, we should definitely tell somebody," she said.

"So we've related that to bullying in the playground, to being pushed over, to 'I hurt myself in an accident, that's a no feeling and we need to tell somebody', right through to when we might be alone with somebody, and a no feeling that makes us feel guilty or embarrassed. That's still a no feeling and we should tell a safe adult about that."

 

