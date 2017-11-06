PHOTO GALLERY: Swap meet in Hervey Bay

WIDE Bay Rodders members are not only passionate about cars, they also love to help the community.

The group raised about $1500 for Hervey Bay High School while also providing entertainment through a colourful vehicle display on Saturday.

A swap meet and a show and shine were held at the school, attracting hundreds of visitors.

Wide Bay Rodders President Des Batten said the cars were a favourite with families.

"There was a lot of lot of children with their parents, having a look at the cars, and having a photo taken while standing beside it," Mr Batten said.

"It's nice to see the kids get excited and have smiles on their faces."

There were about 150 cars and 60 motorbikes on show.

"We had cars of all shapes and sizes, with people coming up from Bundaberg and Gympie," he said.

"We have bikes that were more than 100-years-old, next to brand new ones."

Wide Bay Rodders will host a major fund-raiser on December 10.