Photo helps find autograph book owner

Maryborough home owner Nick Buxton found an old autograph book in the roof of his bathroom while renovating.
Boni Holmes
by

MARYBOROUGH'S Nan Ott has solved the mystery of the autograph book found in the roof of a home.

The home owned by Nick Buxton is being fully renovated and during some demolition work discovered a few treasures including the dilapidated book.

Nan said she saw the story in the Fraser Coast Chronicle but it wasn't until she saw the parquetry floor photo in the Maryborough Herald that she knew it was the home her husband Allan grew up in.

Maryborough home owner Nick Buxton finds small treasures as he renovates his 1940s home.
Allan's mother May Ott, nee Misfeld lived and married in Emerald, owning a convenience store in Theodore.

Nan said Allan's parents moved into the Maryborough stucco home in late 52.

"They moved into the home when Allan was only months old and that was the only house he knew in Maryborough.

"I had been told a European fellow called Fred Amin built that house, plus two others along side it.”

Nan said May lived in that house all of her married life, including after her husband died in 63 and up until her death in 2004.

Nan recognised a few signatures including May's brother.

