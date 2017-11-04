PHOTO: Man wanted for questioning over alleged stabbing

Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

DETECTIVES are continuing to investsigate a wounding incident that happened in Maryborough on November 2.

A photo has been released of a man wanted for questioning by police.

Initial investigations indicate at about 1.45pm on Richmond Street, two men left the Old Sydney Hotel and engaged in a physical altercation.

During the incident, one of the men received a stab wound to the stomach.

The second man left the scene on foot with a female associate.

The injured man was transported to the Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who can identify the man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.