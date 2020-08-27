Photo of dingo free of cumbersome collar emerges

A photo taken to Yellow Tag this month.

A PHOTO has been shared of a dingo on Fraser Island in the days after a bulky collar was remotely released from around its neck.

The dingo, known as Yellow Tag, is pregnant and due to give birth soon.

Its tracking collar was removed earlier this month.

The image was captured by Ange Wall and shared on Facebook by Save the Fraser Island Dingoes.

In the image, Yellow Tag is seen interacting with another dingo.

The tracking collar was placed on the dingo after a series of high risk encounters with tourists.

While Save the Fraser Island Dingoes have long supported the removal of the collar, Cheryl Bryant, a member of the group, said it was important not to lose sight of why the collar was placed on the dingo in the first place.

"The tracking collar was placed on her in May, 2019, to track her movements and interactions with visitors as a number of negative encounters with tourists were reported," Ms Bryant said.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service made it clear that if she had not been collared last year she would have been destroyed."

While restrictions were in place due to coronavirus, Yellow Tag's behaviour changed significantly, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

Instead of spending her time in populated areas, the dingo went inland to hunt.

But since the island reopened, she has reverted to her former behaviour and had a high-risk encounter last month.

Interacting with the pregnant dingo could be a death warrant for the animal, Ms Bryant fears.

"Therefore it is imperative that visitors give her space."

A post from SFID asked for island visitors to see if they could snap a clearer photo of Yellow Tag, but said it was important not to disturb her.