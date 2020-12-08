Photo of mum at bar sparks outrage

Are you drinking too much in isolation?

Are you drinking too much in isolation?

A photo showing a woman sitting at a bar with a baby in a carrier and hanging off the back of her stool has divided internet users.

The unidentified woman can be seen enjoying a drink with a male companion as the child is suspended behind her.

The details of the image are not clear - with some speculating the baby is a doll or whether the scenario was set up for the photo - however that hasn't stopped Reddit users from slamming the woman.

"Mounting her baby on the back of a chair," the caption, which was posted Sunday, reads.

Do you think there’s anything wrong with this photo? The woman in the snap has been slammed, but not everyone is against her baby act. Picture: Reddit/RaveenaiWilkes

Thousands of people have weighed in, with some branding the act "dangerous".

"It's meant to be around someone's arms, so I feel like the harness could slip off of the chair," one Reddit user wrote.

"I treat my backpack with more respect," said another person, while a third added, "I don't even do that with my purse," added another.

Others defended the woman with one user saying, "These harnesses have a chest strap so there's no way it's falling off that chair."

"I mean, this is stupid, but it probably has a chest clip," a second person agreed.

However, not all were convinced with one user responding that while the carrier may have a chest strap that's latched on the other side, "I think that would make it worse."

"Instead of falling to the floor, it would slip off, sliding baby out head first onto the tile," she said.

"I had a carrier like that and I could totally sit down while wearing a baby," added another.

Others just joked that the mum "needed a drink".

"Take a nap sweetie, mammy need her wine," one user wrote.

One woman was adamant that she didn't see a problem with the photo.

"That babies in a deep sleep I really don't see the problem here. If the baby is comfy and sleeping and she's holding onto the carrier it's just a funny way to let your baby sleep," the woman explained.

After the image was posted to Reddit, some branded it as ‘dangerous’. Picture: Reddit/RaveenaiWilkes

The image attracted thousands of comments. Picture: Reddit/RaveenaiWilkes

Some defended the woman saying the chest strap helps keep the carrier secured. Picture: Reddit/RaveenaiWilkes

Others agreed that it appeared the mum was holding onto the strap.

"Looks like she is reaching back and holding it, or she just likes sitting in awkward positions."

Meanwhile, others questioned if the baby was actually a doll and said they couldn't tell from the photo.

"It's also not a real baby," one wrote.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

Originally published as Photo of mum at bar sparks outrage