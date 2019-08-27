Menu
A woman has fallen 25m from her balcony.
Photo of woman moment before fall

27th Aug 2019 12:16 PM

ALEXA Terraza was known for practising yoga on her balcony in Mexico but now the 23-year-old will forever be known for this photo.

Ms Terraza's friend captured the moment she was doing a pose on the balcony's railing before slipping and falling 25m at her apartment in San Pedro, Nuevo León.

The university student fell about 1.10pm on Saturday, reportedly breaking 110 bones in the process.

Mexican media outlets reported she had to spend 11 hours in surgery as her knees and ankles were reconstructed.

Some say her injuries are so severe she may not be able to talk for three years.

Up to 100 blood donors signed up to help Ms Terraza through the gruelling surgery, with friends and family members pleading with people to come forward.

Neighbours were reportedly used to seeing the woman performing the dangerous pose from her balcony.

The investigation found the balcony had no structural damage and the fall was simply as a result of an accident.

