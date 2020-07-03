Photo sparks frenzy for $25 Kmart item

Kmart lovers will always find a reason to shop at the popular retailer, but when there is a cut-price version of a winter fashion staple it sends fans into overdrive.

The Aussie chain has a way of making affordable fashion look a lot more expensive, which is why these two winter staples have already sold out in most sizes.

Aussie fashion bloggers known for their budget styling have taken to Instagram to share snaps posing in the $25 crew neck and $28 tie waist midi-dresses - and now fellow Aussie women are rushing in stores to get their hands on the garments.

Fashion blogger Jess Allen poses in the $25 Crew Neck knit dress from Kmart. Picture: Kmart

She showed off the dress in a variety of different looks. Picture: Instagram/JessAllen

Jess Allen, who posts as The Budget Style File, shared three photos in the Crew Neck dress showing its versatility by styling it for several outings, including a casual look and more formal look.

The first photo, which shows her wearing the oversized dress, which hangs loose around the body, over her baby bump sparked a lot of interest, with Jess telling followers:

"I had a lot of questions on this dress from my story today so I thought I would take a quick snap after my shopping spree," she said.

The Brisbane woman's 10,000 followers loved the cosy garment, which is available in cream and a rusty shade of red.

"We're going shopping," one follower commented, tagging her friend.

"Love this," another said, while others wrote they had already put through their order.

Women have rushed to get their hands on the affordable knit, which has now sold out in some sizes online. Picture: Instagram/JessAllen

It is still available on Kmart's website in cream in sizes 14, 16 and 18, and in red in sizes 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20.

But if you miss out there is another $28 knitted dress that is also creating buzz after bloggers shared snaps posing in the equally affordable outfit.

Queensland influencer and makeup artist Chloe Tanzer showed off the item pairing it with a more glamorous look with her hair sleeked back in a bun and full face of make-up.

Queensland makeup artist Chloe Tanzer in the $28 Tie Waist dress. Picture: Instagram/ChloeTanzer

The full-length sleeved dress comes with a built-in fabric belt.

It's available in black with sizes 10, 12, 16, 18 and 20 left to purchase on the site, and also in a camel colour with sizes, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 up for grabs.

"Looks really lovely beautiful woman," one follower commented.

"Stunning," another described it.

Originally published as Photo sparks frenzy for $25 Kmart item