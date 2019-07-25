Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Shire photographer Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to drug driving. He tested positive for drugs while driving out of a music festival in Mackay.
Byron Shire photographer Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to drug driving. He tested positive for drugs while driving out of a music festival in Mackay.
Crime

Northern Rivers photographer busted with drugs at festival

Annie Perets
by
25th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-KNOWN wildlife photographer from northern New South Wales was slammed yesterday by a magistrate for taking drugs at a music festival.

Scott Anthony James Wilson, who has about 40,000 followers on Instagram, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to drug driving.

The 44-year-old took ecstasy while at a music festival in Mackay last month and then drove to change accommodation following heavy rain, the court was told.

He has almost 40,000 followers on his Instagram account at @scottwilsonimagery.
He has almost 40,000 followers on his Instagram account at @scottwilsonimagery.

The father, who lives in Coorabell, was drug tested by police shortly after taking the wheel on June 2.

The court was told he was an international wildlife and nature photographer and travelled frequently for work.

Magistrate Pam Dowse said Wilson's behaviour was "absolutely disgusting".

Wilson tested positive for drugs while driving out of a music festival in Mackay.
Wilson tested positive for drugs while driving out of a music festival in Mackay.

"I have no sympathy for you Mr Wilson," Ms Dowse said.

"It will kill you that stuff."

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

Byron Shire photographer Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Byron Shire photographer Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to drug driving.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs bust photographer

Top Stories

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime A thief has ruined the plans for the owner of a new Mazda CX5 after stealing it from a Maryborough dealership on Tuesday night

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.

    Council plans new hub for local disaster group

    premium_icon Council plans new hub for local disaster group

    News It will give the LDMG a new hub to coordinate disaster responses