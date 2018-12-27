PHOTOGRAPHER'S VIEW: Our 2018 in pictures

WHEN you take thousands of photos every year, it's hard to narrow them down to just a few but here are some of the events that I captured through the lens of the trusty Nikon.

The Fraser Coast had some seriously important guests, with John Farnham and his mates livening up Seafront Oval in February.

Fans, like Melbourne's Suzanne Mackintosh, flocked to the region complete with memorabilia from decades past.

The mighty Maroons created chaos, as Billy and the boys took over the oval in July.

And as Australia welcomed the royal couple with open arms in October, Fraser Island played host for a brief but memorable visit.

For the lucky few a magical meeting took place in the depths of Pile Valley with the Butchulla people greeting the Prince amid the towering forest.

And a humble 90-year-old Holocaust survivor Jack Meister told his teenage tale to young students at Xavier College in October.

The region also made head-lines in July with a frantic four hour rescue of a man buried in sand up to his neck at Urangan.

Police chased car thieves around the region in January and apprehended a man at Gatakers Bay after an alleged horror double stabbing in Wondunna in April.

Headlines were also made in June as the ex-HMAS Tobruk was finally sent to the bottom of the bay.

A large fleet of vessels of all sizes watched the momentous occasion, only to gasp as she rolled on her side before disappearing under the sea.

A fate that would create many more headlines for months to come.

The local waters were also responsible for headlines of a different kind, as a 649kg marlin set an Australian record in November, narrowly missing the world record by 5kg.

We mourned the loss of local icon, astute businessman, philanthropist and war veteran Con Souvlis who passed away in June at 92, leaving a unique legacy of his involvement in the community.

Maryborough celebrated the launch of the magnificent mural trail in July.

Something the city can be justifiably proud of - the stunning artwork at Beemart just one of 30 tourist draw cards.

And artists of all styles responded to the inaugural Waste to Art exhibition in September, showcasing the creativity and innovation of our regions wealth of talent.

October brought out the tenacity and skills of our emergency service personnel, as Maryborough and surrounds was battered by a freak storm causing massive damage to homes and farms west of the city.

But arguably the biggest story of the year was the appearance of sacked mayor Chris Loft in Hervey Bay court in January and his dismissal the following month.

An unfolding event that changed the landscape of local government.

However by far the largest area of photographic assignments is with the ordinary people, helping out and bringing the community together, like five-year-old Tia Muirhead laying poppies at local cemeteries in November to celebrate a century since Armistice.

We live in one of the most beautiful areas of Australia, as captured in a magic sunset at Scarness on the shortest day of the year in June.

Enjoy life here and see you through the lens in 2019.