CUP TOUR: Chloe and little Alexander Hancock pose with the AFL Premiership Cup at Bundaberg.
PHOTOS: AFL’s ‘Holy Grail’ comes to Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Oct 2020 4:15 PM | Updated: 16th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Big and small AFL fans alike flocked to Buss Park to get up close to the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup.

Despite the original plan to bypass Bundaberg, the Premiership Cup made a pit stop in the region this morning before continuing the journey to The Gabba.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was fantastic to have the "Holy Grail" in the Bundaberg region, with so many people taking the opportunity to see the Cup for themselves.

"Bundaberg, certainly is an iconic place for AFL, we look forward to more improved AFL facilities here in Bundaberg and we're working with the AFL here locally," he said.

"It's a fantastic day for the community to come and enjoy this special occasion.

"We'd had lots of messages from all of the different schools here today to pass on their welcome to Bundaberg."

Mr Dempsey said having recently welcomed the Kookaburras into the region's junior AFL competition, they wanted to see more boys and girls getting into the sport.

"Some of the dreams that have been set around this Cup in the past, we want to see those dreams be aspirations for our young boys and girls coming through," he said.

"And to have it here in Bundaberg for the first ever time, we're very thankful for the AFL team."

He said it would be great to see the Cup back in Bundaberg in the future.

The grand final will be played at The Gabba on October 24.

 

