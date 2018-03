AFL Wide Bay Women's finals race will go down to the wire after Bay Power's huge fourth-round win.

The Power smashed Maryborough at Port City Park to set up a tantalising clash with The Waves on Saturday.

The Waves' 60-point loss to Hervey Bay Bombers puts the two sides on a collision course, with the Frank Coulthard Oval clash likely to decide Hervey Bay Bombers' opponents in the grand final.