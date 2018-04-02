PHOTOS: Burrum Heads fishing classic celebrates 29 years

Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic - Luke Nolan has been coming to the Easter classic for ten years and will be adding the 2018 biggest live whiting catch to his credit.

Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic - Luke Nolan has been coming to the Easter classic for ten years and will be adding the 2018 biggest live whiting catch to his credit. Valerie Horton

HEADING to the Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic is a tradition Toogoom resident Luke Nolen has continued for the past decade and this year was no different.



About 1300 people, both locals and visitors, spent their weekend fishing as part of the event which was in its 29th year.

Photos View Photo Gallery

His secret was a 4am start and using live worms for bait. He was joined by family, some of whom came up from Caboolture, including brother-in-law Josh Ozanne who caught a stand-out trumpeter fish weighing in at 2.042kg.



Event organiser Eric Davey said there were 500 juniors among the entrants, representing the next generation of fishers.



Some wind and rain hit on Saturday, but Mr Davey said the only negative impact the weather had was keeping people from accessing the reef.



Councillor Rolf Light, who has been a member of the Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club since 2012, said it was encouraging to see the "iconic" event so well-attended and enjoyed.



"All the accommodation here is booked out, and the local shops are benefiting," Cr Light said.

"It's one of the biggest regional fishing events, which is a big deal for the town."

The event's family-friendly nature was highlighted by the large number of families on the having a good time.





For example, the Schmidt family (pictured above) have been coming to the Easter Classic for the past seven years.



Thousands of dollars in prizes were given away, through raffles and lucky draws.

