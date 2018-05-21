PHOTOS: Colour Stampede to help children in need

Photos View Photo Gallery

CURIOUS horses had front row seats at their own home at Susan River Homestead Adventure Resort as hundreds of people came along to get splashed in colour. The Colour Stampede raised $6864 for charity Forget Me Not, which works to stop child trafficking in third-world countries. Humanitarians Olivia Hay and Thomas Biden, who organised Sunday's event, said the money would go towards helping kids have a better future. "A big part of it is reuniting families, and keeping families together," Mr Biden said. "I could not imagine myself being in the situation these kids are in." About 230 participants came to the Colour Stampede, where they completed a 2.5km track before being covered in the many shades of colour. People of all ages came along for a day to support the cause. Band Peach Fuzz provided the musical entertainment.