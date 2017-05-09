PHOTOS: Colour Stampede raises almost $10k

Forget Me Not colour run at Susan River Homestead - (L) Teagan McCloskey and Madi Wakely from Hervey Bay.

THE Colour Stampede was the first fundraiser organised by teenagers Olivia Hay and Thomas Biden and to their delight, hundreds of eager walkers came along to get splashed in colour.

The fundraiser was for charity Forget Me Not, which help reunite children with families in third-world countries.

The weekend's event aimed to raise $6000 but the actual amount raised well exceeded expectations.

"We raised $9770," said Thomas.

"Everything just came together with everyone bringing their spirits, having a ball, and getting into it."

The likes of young children from as young as four and those young at heart made up the 2.5km track at Susan River Homestead.

Sporting white tops, they had coloured powder poured all over them.