OFFICE FIRE: Crews respond to a blaze at Enterprise Office suites on Hillyard St at Pialba. Picture: Alistair Brightman
News

IN PICTURES: Crews fight fire at Bay office block

Stuart Fast
2nd Feb 2020 3:40 PM
TWO key fires were brought under control across the Fraser Coast over the weekend, with fires at an office block in Pialba and a bushfire at Bidwill.

Three fire crews along with police and paramedics were called to a fire at the empty Enterprise Office block at 7 Hillyard St, Pialba yesterday afternoon.

The crews had the fire under control with the two-storey building receiving smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Further south, multiple fire and emergency crews contained a bushfire burning at Piccadilly Lane and Bidwill Rd, Bidwill.

Crews first responded on Saturday.

There is currently no threat to property but nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and to keep medication close by.

If residents believe their property is in danger, they should phone 000.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution and to the conditions.

