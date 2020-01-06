Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
Crime

PHOTOS: Crims on front end loader steal ATM

by MADURA MCCORMACK
6th Jan 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ATM machine from a shopping centre in Townsville has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.

Queensland Police confirmed the incident occurred at 3.12am on Monday at Stocklands North Shore in Burdell.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It is understood those responsible used a front end loader to smash through impact bollards at the shopping centre before taking a Commonwealth Bank ATM.

A QPS spokeswoman said the front end loader and the ATM had since been recovered and investigations were ongoing.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Stocklands North Shore centre manager Malcolm Miller said he believed the offender or offenders knew what they were doing, as the front end loader did not impact shops or other infrastructure.

"We had a front end loader drive through the impact bollards, picked up an ATM, and drove off," he said.

"It's not affected the trading."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000

crime money police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        News Maryborough has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives

        • 6th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...