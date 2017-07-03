PHOTOS: Did we snap you at Mary Poppins Festival?

MARYBOROUGH came to life with the world of Mary Poppins this weekend for a magical end to the 10th annual Mary Poppins Festival.



The famous nanny was first introduced to the world through a book published in 1934 and made into a film in 1964, but her appeal is timeless with young kids dressing up and enjoying the day.

Before there was a festival, Maryborough hosted Mary Poppins-themed markets from 1990 but it attracted such a large crowd that a festival was the only answer.



And Carmel Murdoch has been coming along as Mary Poppins from the very start, for the past 18 years.



"I help keep the magic of Mary alive," Ms Murdoch said.



"The festival was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

The Poppin' Street Party was on Friday night in the Maryborough CBD with street performers and vendors livening up the heart of the city.



Mary Poppins in the Park took place on Saturday, with a crowd of thousands coming along to enjoy a day for all ages.



There were plenty of free activities and sights to see, with many dressing up as their favourite characters.

