John Farnham at Food & Wine Festival
News

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Faces from the final day of food and wine

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
JOHN Farnham has brought the 2019 Heritage Bank Festival of Food and Wine to a close with massive, career-spanning set.

Thousands packed into Queens Park for the final day of the festival, which also featured Aussie rockers Dragon and the first-ever Carnival Choir.

Hundreds of residents and visitors came together in harmony, singing Working Class Man and Livin' on a Prayer to an enormous crowd.

Although the festival is over, the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers festivities will continue until Sunday.

Make sure you check out our Visitor Guide to find out what other events are on this week.

