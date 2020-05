Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES and friends made the most of the beautiful weather and spent their Sunday outside for Mother's Day.

Many families decided to celebrate Mother's Day with a picnic at East Shores to show how much they appreciate their mum.

Jaxson, 7, and Millie, 4, spent quality time with their mum Chloe Donald with football and chips by the waterfront.

Meanwhile long-time friends Shirley Weston and Bev Damke used today as a means to catch-up over takeaway coffee and lunch.