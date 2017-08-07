PHOTOS: Family fun at Teddy Bears' Picnic

IT WAS a beary nice day out for all who attended.



Hundreds of children and their parents enjoyed the annual Teddy Bears' Picnic at City Park in Hervey Bay yesterday. It included rides, free entertainment and other activities.



Condy Park Kindergarten hosted the event, with director Kathy Forgan-Flynn telling the Chronicle last week that the big day out celebrated everything that was great on the Fraser Coast and also provided families with an opportunity to experience an inexpensive and fun day out.



It is the not-for-profit centre's only annual fundraiser, which has been held in the region for more than 25 years.



The kindergarten funds most of the picnic designed for three to five-year-olds, but the event is dependent on the support of businesses which supply 20 raffle prizes and donations.