WARNING: Smoke from Coast blaze affecting roads

UPDATE 4PM:

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a Nikenbah cane fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the blaze is burning near Chapel Rd, Woods Rd, Booral St and Main St, Nikenbah.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, including parts of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd in the vicinity of Susan River.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER:

FIRE crews are fighting a vegetation fire in Nikenbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters received the call just before 3.30pm today.

The fire is near Chapel Rd.

More to come.