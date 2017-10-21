22°
News

PHOTOS: Freshwater flushout welcome on Fraser Coast

3. Ivan Cornwell spent a few days out at Lake Monduran. No barra over the metre but still some nice catches.
3. Ivan Cornwell spent a few days out at Lake Monduran. No barra over the metre but still some nice catches.
by Amanda Drury

WELL, the Fraser Coast has well and truly had its fair share of rain over the past 5 days.

It will be interesting to see how the marine life reacts after a good flush out.

<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL FISHING REPORTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

It had been a long time coming.

The whole of the Wide Bay was well overdue for some rain to the point where the Mary River was so salty and green, it welcomed a good flush out and with very positive side effects now to follow.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Fingers crossed we see some movement now in the crabs, prawns and bait which in turn will bring a lot more fish back to the area.

On the clearer days fishing up the island and Platypus Bay is an option with the pelagic fish on the chew cleaning up on washed out bait fish.

Matching the hatch flick casting and fast retrieving small 15 - 20g white or silver slugs has been most popular.

With the weather the way it was we had some anglers visiting our stocked impoundment dams such as Lenthalls Dam and Lake Monduran with some mixed results.

The Monduran Fishing classic was also held over last weekend.

Now it's time for this week's brag section, I appealed on our social media for some trophy catches - let's check them out.

Topics:  fcfishing freedom fishing supplies outdoor-living

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Star from show Shark Tank coming to the Fraser Coast

Star from show Shark Tank coming to the Fraser Coast

The special lunch event is coming up on November 2.

Man throws punch to victim's face in a group gang-up

Alexander George Edward Darnell, 20, of Scarness, leaves Hervey Bay District Court.

The victim could taste his own blood after the attack.

OPINION: There is so much wrong with PayPass

It's fast but... typing your pin in only takes a few seconds.

Prisoner's face cut in attack at M'boro Jail

JAIL FIGHT: A prisoner was rushed to hospital after an alleged fight on Thursday night.

An alleged fight erupted between two prisoners.

Local Partners