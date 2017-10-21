PHOTOS: Freshwater flushout welcome on Fraser Coast

3. Ivan Cornwell spent a few days out at Lake Monduran. No barra over the metre but still some nice catches.

WELL, the Fraser Coast has well and truly had its fair share of rain over the past 5 days.

It will be interesting to see how the marine life reacts after a good flush out.

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

It had been a long time coming.

The whole of the Wide Bay was well overdue for some rain to the point where the Mary River was so salty and green, it welcomed a good flush out and with very positive side effects now to follow.

Fingers crossed we see some movement now in the crabs, prawns and bait which in turn will bring a lot more fish back to the area.

On the clearer days fishing up the island and Platypus Bay is an option with the pelagic fish on the chew cleaning up on washed out bait fish.

Matching the hatch flick casting and fast retrieving small 15 - 20g white or silver slugs has been most popular.

With the weather the way it was we had some anglers visiting our stocked impoundment dams such as Lenthalls Dam and Lake Monduran with some mixed results.

The Monduran Fishing classic was also held over last weekend.

Now it's time for this week's brag section, I appealed on our social media for some trophy catches - let's check them out.