PHOTOS: Huge border queues as NSW visitors head to Bay

Chantelle Howton and Ben Tonks shared photos from the NSW-Queensland border as they travelled up to visit family.

SEEMINGLY endless queues in front and behind, warnings of whopping fines, bright orange barricades and a heavy police presence.

This is the scene that awaits travellers as they cross the Queensland-NSW border.

Chantelle Howton shared photos with the Chronicle as she travelled with her partner, Ben Tonks, to visit family in Hervey Bay.

The couple lives on the NSW Central Coast, just outside of Sydney, so would not have been barred from entering Queensland under hot spot rules coming into effect from noon today.

They left Byron Bay about 10am yesterday and hit the border bedlam a few hours later.

The border pain is likely to get worse as police ramp up their efforts to keep Sydney-siders out of Queensland.

Police are foreshadowing extensive delays with warnings of traffic jams stretching kilometres at the Queensland-NSW border from Saturday as police do their best to block any of the 5.3 million Sydneysiders who might want to flee the southern coronavirus hot spot from entering the state.