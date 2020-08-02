Menu
Participants gather on the water near Torquay pier for Paddle Out For Whales 2020.
Community

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in honour of ocean giants

Christian Berechree
2nd Aug 2020 10:58 AM
THERE were famous faces, creative crafts and perfect poses to be seen as crowds gathered for a favourite Hervey Bay event.

Paddle Out For Whales was back at Torquay pier today.

The event honours whales and the oceans, especially their important connection to Hervey Bay.

A minute's silence was held to remember whales killed over the years and those that have died on this year's migration.

My Kitchen Rules stars Dan and Steph Mulheron were among the paddlers who gathered on the water to raise an oar for the whales.

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club members swapped kayaks or paddleboards for gym mats, showing off their skills as they came back to shore.

The event was officially started by a stirring rendition of the Aloha Mai E blessing, delivered by Leandra Gubriel.

This powerful chant has become a tradition at the event.

Have a look at our photo gallery from the event and check back tomorrow for more Paddle Out coverage.

