PHOTOS: Hundreds walk through night in stance against cancer

FOR cancer survivors Nalda and Bevan Brett, the Relay for Life is bittersweet reminder of their battles and of those who weren't as lucky.



The pair has been spreading awareness of the killer disease ever since being personally impacted and the Relay for Life Maryborough is a vital event on their calendar.

They've been part of it ever since it started in 2007 and this weekend they joined hundreds of other walkers for the 10th annual event.



"It's really about giving hope, especially to the young people when they see cancer survivors," Mrs Brett said.



"Relay for Life is about spreading awareness, encouraging early detection and supporting each other."