PHOTOS: Inside the Hervey Bay home that set price record

GORGEOUS: The stunning modern Urangan property that set a new price record for homes on the Esplanade.

A FATHER and daughter real estate duo teamed up to sell a stunning waterfront home for a record price in Hervey Bay.

RE/MAX Partners real estate agent Stephen Wright said the Urangan property sold for $1.45 million - a new record for a home on the Esplanade.

Another waterfront property, in Point Vernon, held the previous record of $1.4 million.

Mr Wright said he and his daughter Laura Wright worked together to sell the three-bedroom Urangan home.

It has been decked out with high-end fixtures and security, plus plenty of modern touches.

There have even been provisions made for a lift if that's something future owners want to consider.

"It's a modern build, only about three years old," he said.

The entry way to the Urangan home that sold for $1.45 million. Contributed

"It's got quite a modern design and high ceilings - it's built to commercial standards in places.

"The joinery alone cost $100,000."

The home, which has a walk-in wardrobe, en suites in two bedrooms and a butler's pantry, was designed and built by its previous owner.

"It was built to be their forever home, but they decided to downsize and build again in Hervey Bay," Mr Wright.

The home has a state-of-the-art security system, with a custom-built front door using electronics to allow entry, with the use of either a pin code or a thumb print.

"It's a very secure home," Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright said the home had been on the market for about six months before it came into his hands.

He said there had been plenty of interest from both interstate and international buyers.

The home is decked out with modern fittings and a state-of-the-art security system. Contributed

"We only had inspections with pre-qualified buyers," Mr Wright said.

"Being part of a global network across 110 countries we spread the word far and wide in multiple languages, we had overseas interest as well as interest from further north in Queensland and interstate."

The eventual successful offer came from Queensland buyers who had been looking for some time, he said.