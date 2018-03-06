PHOTOS: Maryborough celebrates opening of new bank

THE opening of a Bendigo Bank agency in Maryborough has staff and volunteers at Meals On Wheels Fraser Community cheering.



The non-for-profit organisation has been a long-time client of the bank, even receiving funding from the bank to purchase a van worth thousands in the past.



But a lack of a Maryborough bank location until now complicated procedures for staff and volunteers.

Meals On Wheels Fraser Community Treasurer Margaret Richters said special transport and security previously had to be organised to complete banking jobs in Hervey Bay from the Heritage City site but now, it was as simple as popping next door.



The agency, located inside Suthers George at 128 Richmond St, was officially launched last week.



"We're hoping Maryborough gets its own branch," Ms Richters said.



"I think it will."



Attending the event, alongside local business owners and politicians, were customers Richard and Fay Philp.



They said in the short time the agency had been opened, they had already been there about "five or six times."



The husband and wife joined with the bank about a decade ago while living in Calliope, and had remained customers ever since.



They described it as a "good bank" and were "very happy" to be able to bank locally.



Bendigo Bank's model is to inject majority of its profits back into the community, helping local groups like Meals on Wheels Fraser Community.



A board has been set up, chaired by former mayor Gerard O'Connell, with applications to open soon for community groups and individuals to apply for grants from the bank.



"We want to build partnerships with groups banking with us, making it a two-way street and benefiting the community," Mr O'Connell said.



"The invitation to apply for grants will be made soon."

