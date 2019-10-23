Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

Motor Sports

Motor Sports premium_icon IN PHOTOS: How scary speedway crash unfolded

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

STUNNING: This home at 16 Palm Wy at Dundowran Beach offers the ultimate private lifestyle for a $1,290,000 price tag. The five-bedroom three-bathroom home on 5746sq m has a choice of entertaining areas including a media room, large rumpus room with a bar and formal lounge and dining rooms. - Shaun Edward, Ray Edward Real Estate

News premium_icon STUNNING HOMES: Luxury listings on the Fraser...

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

AFL

AFL premium_icon Bay Power charged for the Wide Bay AFL finals

News

News premium_icon OPINION: Why whales are making a splash in Hervey...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News GALLERY: Fun the name of the game at M'boro Under 8s...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

Elyas Macdonald, Emily Ladler and Cooper Jaycee at the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre held a Biggest Morning Tea event on Wednesday.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Great food for a great cause at Paisley...

EYE ON THE GOAL: Mckenzie Cox attended the Under 14 session at the Brian Kerle Basketball Clinic in Maryborough on Saturday.

Sport premium_icon GALLERY: Shooting hoops at M'boro with basketball...

HIGH SALE: 392 Bidwill Rd, Bidwill.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Top 10 houses sold in the Fraser Coast last...

Sport

Sport premium_icon GALLERY: Granville wallops Wallaroos A Grade women

SMILES ALL ROUND: Four-year-olds Lola Arnold, Gabriella Price and Dex Cooke from FCAC Koala Kindy pictured in the Bunnings stand during Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

News

IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

by
23rd Oct 2019 10:49 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

EXHAUSTED firefighters have battled a large fire that broke out at Peregian Beach this morning, just one month after the devastating September fire storm.

A bushfire warning has been downgraded to "prepare to leave" after waterbombers and about 40 firefighting crews spent the morning battling the fire near David Low Way.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has been at the scene since early this morning speaking to crews on the ground and those affected in evacuations.

About 100 homes have been evacuated from areas north of Pitta St, and an evacuation centre is open at the Noosa Leisure Centre at Noosaville.

Firefighters said it was "very surprising" to see the blaze erupt so fast after the recent wet weather on the Sunshine Coast.

bushfire editors picks peregian peregian beach photo gallery queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily