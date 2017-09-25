31°
Photos: Milestone for the Pier

Sara-Leigh and Roxanne Staggs.
WITHOUT the work of the Fraser Lions, the Urangan Pier would never have survived.

The community group celebrated their 31st Pier Festival on Sunday, drawing crowds from across the region to celebrate the treasured tourist icon.

Fraser Lions president Bruce Blomeley said this year was a milestone for the group since their first efforts to save the pier in the 1980s.

"Lions rallied to save it (the pier)...and we ran a festival to try and raise money and to celebrate the fact we had the pier here,” Mr Blomely said.

Money raised will be donated to Riding for the Disabled association and Lifeflight.

