Australia Day celebrations at Kondari Hotel - the Kondari BBQ Festival. (L) Brock Hastie from Bundaberg and Ethan Hughes from Hervey Bay teaming up as the Flaming Hooligans. Alistair Brightman

PHOTOS: Nationwide comp sizzles at Kondari

Annie Perets
by
28th Jan 2019 3:49 PM
A COMMERCIAL fisherman by day, Hervey Bay's Ethan Hughes swapped his net and rods for kitchen tongs to take part in the ultimate cook-off.  

The stakes were high at the prestigious Australasian Barbecue Alliance Sanctioned Championship, with $6000 of prize money up for grabs luring in chefs from across the country.   

Mr Hughe paired up with friend Brock Hastie to form the Flaming Hooligans for the comp, held in conjunction with the Kondari BBQ Festival.  

The newbies prepared chicken wings, a lamb rack, a beef brisket and pork ribs, throwing an all-nighter to make sure their meat was just right.

Mr Hughes told the Chronicle they probably came last out of the 25 teams. But they'll be back.  

The Fraser Coast region was also represented by teams Low'n'Slow BBQ Shack and Bay Burnt Bits.  

Event organiser Ali Clenton said the Australia Day celebration at Kondari was attended by more than 4000 people, which included a hunt for the best beer belly in the Bay.

"We had some great entries," Mrs Clenton sad.   

"Everyone was really light-hearted about it."  

The day raised funds for Drought Angels.   

