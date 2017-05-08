PHOTOS: New names added to Maryborough's Walk of Achievers

WHAT do an Olympian, a renowned scientist and a Nashville music superstar have in common?

They have all now been immortalised on Maryborough's Walk of Achievers, which honours the city's top citizens.

Seven new names were unveiled at a ceremony on Sunday, on Wharf and Richmond Sts.

Here are the newest additions to the Walk of Achievers.

MARK MOFFAT (Music producer)

Mark Moffat has produced top-charting Australian country music singles and played a vital role in the development of superstar Keith Urban. Not only is he a successful producer but is also an accomplished musician, engineer and writer. Now residing in Nashville, Moffat was born in Maryborough.He worked in London through the 70s as a session guitarist for top London recording studios where he developed production skills that would ultimately help create landmark releases back in Australia through the 80s and 90s, including works with Slim Dusty, Anne Kirkpatrick, The Saints, Ross Wilson, The Divinyls, Neil and Tim Finn and Yothu Yindi.

DR BARBARA BAIN (Scientist)

Dr Barbara Bain was educated in Maryborough, and gained First Class Honours and the University Gold Medal for Medicine at Queensland University. She works in haematology and oncology and is a Professor of Diagnostic Haematology at St Mary's Hospital, London. She has lectured extensively, is admired as a teacher and has received numerous awards. In 2016 she received the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Microscopical Society for distinguished services to microscopy.

ROBERT CUSACK (Olympian)

Born in Maryborough, Robert Cusack showed great swimming potential from a young age. He swam at the Mexico Olympics in 1968 in freestyle and butterfly events, winning bronze in the freestyle 4x100m relay with Michael Wenden, Bob Windle and Greg Rogers, behind the USA and Russia. On retiring from competitive swimming he became head coach at the Indooroopilly Swimming Club until 2013 and coached numerous state and national champions.

ARTHUR CUSACK (Olympic coach)

Arthur Cusack was instrumental in forming the Maryborough Swimming Club. He spent a lifetime coaching and administering, and was also a handy long distance swimmer. He coached David Theile from an early age, and guided him to win gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics (Australia's first backstroke Gold Medal) and the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also coached other champion swimmers: Barry Tudman and Ann Nelson, a 1958 Cardiff Empire Games finalist. His career is notable for the introduction of a new technique - the Tumble Turn, which is still used today. Arthur died at the age of 80 in 2000.

NATHAN FLICK (Sport achievement)

Nathan Flick excelled at school and sports in Maryborough and went to Gatton College to study Food Technology & Nutrition. With an interest in power-lifting and the help of Gary Steinhardt and the Maryborough Powerlifting Club, he quickly rose to become the World Bench Press Champion, lifting 170 kgs at age 21. He competed in the World Drug Free Powerlifting Championships for four years. He broke 6 world records - three of which still stand.

TOMMY KING (Pioneer)

Tommy King founded the Urangan Hotel after moving to the Fraser Coast to retire. He was born in Ireland in 1851 and came to Australia in 1862 and went on to join the police force. He was commended for his work during the 1893 floods when he rowed from farm house to farm house warning people of the flood, taking them to the town, and then taking food back to those people who would not leave their farms. He ran horses and cattle on Fraser Island where he died in 1917 aged just 66

IAN AND PHIL TRUSCOTT (Musicians)

Ian and Phil Truscott were born in Maryborough to a musical family. Their grandfather was Bill Boys. They each followed their own careers until they became involved with the Christian singing group Family. The group was successful over a twenty year period with their albums released in the UK, Japan, USA and Australia. They performed at many important functions, and still hold the record for the largest concert audience for a Christian band (12,000+ people in 1983 at Sydney Entertainment Centre). Family still holds the record for selling collectively the most records, tapes and CDs of any Australian Christian artist or group.