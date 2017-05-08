25°
Community

PHOTOS: New names added to Maryborough's Walk of Achievers

Carlie Walker
| 8th May 2017 8:29 AM
Maryborough Walk of Achievers - Marg Jarvis about to unveil her son, Nathan Flick's plaque.
Maryborough Walk of Achievers - Marg Jarvis about to unveil her son, Nathan Flick's plaque. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT do an Olympian, a renowned scientist and a Nashville music superstar have in common?

They have all now been immortalised on Maryborough's Walk of Achievers, which honours the city's top citizens.

Seven new names were unveiled at a ceremony on Sunday, on Wharf and Richmond Sts.

Here are the newest additions to the Walk of Achievers.

MARK MOFFAT (Music producer)

Mark Moffat has produced top-charting Australian country music singles and played a vital role in the development of superstar Keith Urban. Not only is he a successful producer but is also an accomplished musician, engineer and writer. Now residing in Nashville, Moffat was born in Maryborough.He worked in London through the 70s as a session guitarist for top London recording studios where he developed production skills that would ultimately help create landmark releases back in Australia through the 80s and 90s, including works with Slim Dusty, Anne Kirkpatrick, The Saints, Ross Wilson, The Divinyls, Neil and Tim Finn and Yothu Yindi.

DR BARBARA BAIN (Scientist)

Dr Barbara Bain was educated in Maryborough, and gained First Class Honours and the University Gold Medal for Medicine at Queensland University. She works in haematology and oncology and is a Professor of Diagnostic Haematology at St Mary's Hospital, London. She has lectured extensively, is admired as a teacher and has received numerous awards. In 2016 she received the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Microscopical Society for distinguished services to microscopy.

ROBERT CUSACK (Olympian)

Born in Maryborough, Robert Cusack showed great swimming potential from a young age. He swam at the Mexico Olympics in 1968 in freestyle and butterfly events, winning bronze in the freestyle 4x100m relay with Michael Wenden, Bob Windle and Greg Rogers, behind the USA and Russia. On retiring from competitive swimming he became head coach at the Indooroopilly Swimming Club until 2013 and coached numerous state and national champions.

ARTHUR CUSACK (Olympic coach)

Arthur Cusack was instrumental in forming the Maryborough Swimming Club. He spent a lifetime coaching and administering, and was also a handy long distance swimmer. He coached David Theile from an early age, and guided him to win gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics (Australia's first backstroke Gold Medal) and the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also coached other champion swimmers: Barry Tudman and Ann Nelson, a 1958 Cardiff Empire Games finalist. His career is notable for the introduction of a new technique - the Tumble Turn, which is still used today. Arthur died at the age of 80 in 2000.

NATHAN FLICK (Sport achievement)

Nathan Flick excelled at school and sports in Maryborough and went to Gatton College to study Food Technology & Nutrition. With an interest in power-lifting and the help of Gary Steinhardt and the Maryborough Powerlifting Club, he quickly rose to become the World Bench Press Champion, lifting 170 kgs at age 21. He competed in the World Drug Free Powerlifting Championships for four years. He broke 6 world records - three of which still stand.

TOMMY KING (Pioneer)

Tommy King founded the Urangan Hotel after moving to the Fraser Coast to retire. He was born in Ireland in 1851 and came to Australia in 1862 and went on to join the police force. He was commended for his work during the 1893 floods when he rowed from farm house to farm house warning people of the flood, taking them to the town, and then taking food back to those people who would not leave their farms. He ran horses and cattle on Fraser Island where he died in 1917 aged just 66

IAN AND PHIL TRUSCOTT (Musicians)

Ian and Phil Truscott were born in Maryborough to a musical family. Their grandfather was Bill Boys. They each followed their own careers until they became involved with the Christian singing group Family. The group was successful over a twenty year period with their albums released in the UK, Japan, USA and Australia. They performed at many important functions, and still hold the record for the largest concert audience for a Christian band (12,000+ people in 1983 at Sydney Entertainment Centre). Family still holds the record for selling collectively the most records, tapes and CDs of any Australian Christian artist or group.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast maryborough walk of achievers

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

A Pialba woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday after an alleged stabbing.

Fraser Coast speeders rack up $960k in fines

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Fraser Coast drivers slugged with $960k in fines in 12 months

Unlicensed woman caught four times over legal limit

The unlicensed driver allegedly returned a BAC of .211%.

POLL: Readers split on Colton mine decision

Readers have voiced their opinion on the controversial Colton mine after it was granted new mining licences.

Readers have had their say on the new mine.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: New names added to Maryborough's Walk of Achievers

What do an Olympian, a renowned scientist and a Nashville music superstar have in common?

Chronicle readers help identify nurse from early 1900s

MYSTERY UNRAVELED: Miss Sprague is in the far left, in the back row in this photo from 1905.

Community's input has helped solve a piece of a puzzle.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

To help simplify things, we’ve done the leg work to give you everything you need to know about buying a new 4K television.

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008.

From passionate sex to love letters, Obama's early life revealed

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!