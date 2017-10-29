PHOTOS: NZ race goer cheers to Torbanlea Picnic Races

Michelle Burkinshaw from Wellington in New Zealand flew out specially to attend the races.

NEW Zealand's Michelle Burkinshaw loves the Fraser Coast so much when she heard about the Torbanlea Picnic Races she said "you're on I'm coming back.”

Mrs Burkinshaw first visited the region earlier in the year after meeting a couple from Howard on a cruise and has since visited twice more including the Burrum Coast Discovery Festival in July.

"I love it here so much I haven't brought a return ticket yet, so I'm here for a couple more weeks,” she said.

About 18 months ago Mrs Burkinshaw met a family she has since become good friends with who invited her to visit them in Howard.

"It's good to escape windy Wellington, I love it here and hope to come back next year to go whale watching,” she said.

"I dressed up and go to the races all by myself and had a great time.

"I put $2 on one horse and won $8 back so I was happy.”

Mrs Burkinshaw's husband is coming to meet her in two weeks.

"He asked when I was coming home and I said I was having too much fun at the moment.”

Brooke McDonald, the treasurer of the Burrum Recreational Reserve Association said about 2000 race goers had a ball at the race meet.

"It was a great family event, we had visitors from everywhere,” she said.

"I want to thank our sponsors because without them it wouldn't be possible.”