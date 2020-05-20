PHOTOS: Police uncover massive stash of suspected stolen property

Some of the items allegedly seized during a search of a Maryborough property. PHOTO: Contributed.

POLICE have launched a massive search for the rightful owners of a trove of personal items found during a property search in Maryborough.

Officers from the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad swooped on the address in Mary St around 9am on Monday morning and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected stolen property .

A 32-year-old man was located at the address.

Among the items allegedly found were garden tools, cameras, jewellery, mechanical tools, camping gear, toolboxes, watches, a box of postcards and a bicycle among other things.

After being questioned by police, the man was arrested and taken to Maryborough watch house where he was charged with multiple offences, including receiving tainted property, possession of restricted items, unlawful possession of a weapon and other drug-related offences.

He is due to front the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 4.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers had already managed to identify the owners of some of the seized property.

“There is still a large portion of the property they are unable to locate the relevant owners of,” she said.

Those who believe the property could belong to them are being urged to contact the Maryborough watch house between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

You can call the police station on 0741 238 111.

Sen Const Ryan said proof of ownership must be provided to police before the items were claimed.

